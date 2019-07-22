MARATHON, Texas — Sunday evening, Alpine Emergency Medical Services were called to a rollover accident with multiple injuries approximately nine miles east of Marathon on Highway 90.

According to officials, three adults and five children were waiting by a van laying on its side.

All of them were treated and transported to Big Bend Regional Medical Center in Alpine with non-life threatening injuries.

Alpine Fire Rescue, the Brewster County Sheriff's Office and Marathon Volunteer Fire Department also assisted with the scene.