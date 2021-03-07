4th of July safety tips from an emergency room doctor

Scenic Mountain Medical Center says they typically see 10-15 firework related burns over the 4th, compared to their standard 1-2 burns over the weekend.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Lights in the sky-that's what 4th of July is best known for.

But what are the sparks to watch out for and how hot are these bright colored explosives?

"Sparklers, they run about 1800 degrees. It's one of the most common injuries for kids during the 4th of July. Another thing is that people shoot the roman candles to each other or carry cherry bombs in their hands. I've had these accidents actually personally here, so those are things you don't want to do," said Brian Nelson, Scenic Mountain Medical Center ER doctor.

Dr. Nelson says it's best for you to stand at least 5 feet away from the fireworks as they're going off, if not further.

He also recommends gloves for handling the fireworks.

Along with fireworks, grilling is a popular activity this weekend.

"I've had some that come in where the gas tank basically exploded in front of their face, their body, their arms, their hands, but the most common you'll see is localized burns on their hands from holding the fireworks, happens a lot, or their extremities," Nelson said.

To prevent this, be sure to wipe down the gas tank with soap and water before turning it on and if you're burned by fireworks or something else this weekend, the safe bet is always the smartest one.

"The most important thing is, come to the ER actually. The reason I'm saying that is because there's first, second, third and fourth degree burns. First is the skin, second involves the skin and the dermis, third, the skin, dermis and the deep tissue, the fourth is all the way down to the muscle and bone," Nelson said.