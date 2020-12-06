PECOS, Texas — A half credit-that's all that stood between Carlos Zamarripa and his high school diploma 27 years ago.

"I followed the wrong crowds, I wanted to do my own thing and school was holding me back," said Zamarripa, a PBTISD graduate.

He sought an education in the real world, working various jobs in the oil industry.

This path led to lots of hardship.

Carlos was addicted to drugs. At one point he was living on the streets.

He didn't know if he'd make it through the next day, let alone to the graduation stage, until a change.

"Five years ago I gave my life to Christ and he changed me. He changed me a lot. It changed to the good," Zamarripa said.

Part of that change was going back to school.

And Friday night, he'll fulfill a dream he's been longing for forever.

"I want to feel that feeling of walking out and seeing everybody. I've always wanted to see that, feel that in other words," Zamarripa said.

His family never gave up on him. Even his 10-year-old daughter helped him finish what he started at Pecos High School.

"Life is hard and without education there's no way you can get a job that you want," Zamarripa said.

Zamarripa has been working as a school bus driver at the district, but is now looking forward to the opportunities in store for him.

"That's how I felt. Way down there, but now it's something different," Zamarripa said.

A final closure on one chapter, ready for what lies ahead.

