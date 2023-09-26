$40,000 in equipment to be donated to Midland Fire Department, courtesy of Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy is a proud supporter of first responders and MFD. They say it is a privilege to help equip the men and women that serve the community.

MIDLAND, Texas — Diamondback Energy has purchased 15 G7C monitors for the Midland Fire Department from Blackline Safety and a three-year subscription for the real-time monitoring system.

According to Corporate Affairs Representative for Diamondback Energy Erin Bailey, these monitors help the fire department respond to gas leak incidents by reading the levels as they get closer to the leak, and the data is uploaded to the monitoring database. Every engine, hazmat and battalion chief vehicle now will have a monitor.

"Diamondback Energy is a proud supporter of first responders and the Midland Fire Department," a press release said. "It is a privilege for Diamondback to be able to help equip the men and women that serve our communities with tools to be more efficient at their job."

At Fasken Towers, there will be a check presentation with Diamondback Energy and the Midland Fire Department. This will be on Wednesday starting at 9:30 a.m.