SNYDER, Texas — The U.S. Geological Survey reported three separate earthquakes in the last 24 hours in West Texas.

All of the earthquakes happened roughly 20 kilometers north of Snyder.

A quake with a magnitude of 4.0 was recorded at 4:47 p.m. Monday afternoon.

A second earthquake, 3.8, followed shortly after at 6:20 p.m. reaching magnitude of 3.8.

The final earthquake was 2:14 a.m. Tuesday morning and only reached a magnitude of 2.5.

USGS Earthquake Hazards Program is part of the National Earthquake Hazards Reduction Program (NEHRP), established by Congress in 1977, and the USGS Advanced National Seismic System (ANSS) was established by Congress as a NEHRP facility.

The USGS and its partners monitor and report earthquakes, assess earthquake impacts and hazards, and perform research into the causes and effects of earthquakes.

