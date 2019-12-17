BORDEN COUNTY, Texas — Two adults and one infant died following a head-on crash in Borden County on Monday.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety investigation, Christopher Hodge, 28, was driving West with Priscilla Lopez, 33, and a 4-year-old child when he crossed the center stripe.

Hodge then collided with Casandra Spangler, 45, who was driving the opposite direction on US Highway 180 in a truck-tractor with a semi-trailer in tow.

Hodge, Lopez and the infant were all declared dead on scene.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9: