4 students arrested at San Jacinto Junior High following altercation

Midland ISD released a statement on the incidents and also addressed rumors about a weapon on campus.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has released a statement concerning multiple incidents that occurred at San Jacinto Junior High on Thursday.

According to the district, the school went on hold twice during the morning so Midland ISD police could arrest three students that were involved in an altercation.

Later that day a fourth student was also arrested.

The school has not disclosed the charges those students are facing in relation to the fight.

In addition to the fight, there were rumors circulating that weapons were on campus.

Upon investigation, administrators say they only found a small sheathed kitchen paring knife.

That student received an out-of-school suspension.

MISD says San Jacinto parents received two callouts concerning the events.