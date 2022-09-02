4 people dead after crash in Winkler County

The incident occurred on State Highway 115 at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 1.

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified four people who were killed in a crash on Sept.1 at 6:45 p.m.

According to DPS, Ronald Wayne Stooksberry was driving a 2015 Ford F-350 northbound on SH 115 with passengers Emilio Reyes, Travais Millsap, Aviata Malufau and James Bissing.

Jose Luis Baeza was driving a 2017 Ford F-250 southbound on SH 115 with Maribel Padilla, an unidentified 16-year-old and an unidentified 7-month-old as passengers.

Baeza was driving at an unsafe speed for the wet roadway conditions and the truck began to hydroplane.

The truck Baeza was driving hit the truck Stooksberry was driving head on.

Stooksberry and Padilla were pronounced dead at the scene.

Reyes was taken to Medical Center Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Baeza was taken to Winkler County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Millsap, Malufau and Bissing were taken to Medical Center Hospital in serious condition. The two unidentified minors were taken to Winkler County Hospital in serious condition.