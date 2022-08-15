4 dead after Terrell County car pursuit and crash

The wreck caused three cars to catch on fire.

TERRELL COUNTY, Texas — Four people were killed and one more was injured in a three-vehicle car crash in Terrell County at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers stopped a Nissan Titan on US 90 east of Sanderson.

As troopers walked up to the truck, it sped off and they began a pursuit.

As the pursuit entered Sanderson, the Titan turned north on US 285 and continued to speed.

As the Titan was driving north on US 285, near mile marker 484, in an effort to get away from the troopers, it drove into the opposite lane and hit a Ford F-150 head on.

The driver of the Titan, who is unidentified at this time, and rear passenger, 42-year-old Zuniga Roque-Flores, died in the crash. The front passenger of the Titan, 28-year-old Mirna Nohemy Rodriguez-Lopez, is in stable condition.

The driver and passenger of the F-150, 23-year-old Carlos Enrique Rico and 19-year-old Jesus Marcelo Garcia, were pronounced dead at the scene. However, due to the severity of the crash, the seating positions of Rico and Garcia is unknown.

A Kia Stinger that was traveling southbound behind the F-150 suffered disabling damage due to debris from the collision. The driver of the Stinger, 53-year-old Michael Anthony Proulx, was not injured.

All three vehicles caught fire and burned.