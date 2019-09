ODESSA, Texas — A 3rd grader at Reagan Magnet school in Odessa showed her appreciation for Odessa police officers on September 17.

McKenzie had a class project that involved making a hand-made fingerprint medallion. She then delivered it to Corporal Alex Ortiz and Officer Jimmie Rainey.

The medallion was accompanied with a handmade card.

OPD thanked McKenzie and shared the picture of her and the officers.