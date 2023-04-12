3rd Annual Permian Basin Post Critical Incident Seminar happening in May

The event will be held May 25-27 and supports those who experienced highly traumatic events.

ODESSA, Texas — On August 31, 2019, seven people were killed and 25 others were injured in the a mass shooting in Odessa.

This private event will be held at Stonegate Odessa.

This seminar is being offered to support law enforcement, fire/rescue personnel, telecommunicators and their spouses in the Midland/Odessa area who have experienced highly traumatic events in a safe environment.

This includes but not limited to the August 2019 mass shooting, line of duty deaths, officer involved shootings and more.

This is being offered at no cost to those who attend. The event will be held May 25-27. Registration is now open.