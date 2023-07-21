39th annual Celebration of the Arts Festival to kick off in Midland

The three day event will start Friday with the premier party and festivities will last until Sunday.

MIDLAND, Texas — The 39th annual Celebration of the Arts Festival in Midland is set to kick off in style Friday night.

Artists from across Texas and beyond will be showing off their skills in the heart of the Tall City. You'll get to see art from painters, sculptors, musicians, and much more!

"It's a free event for everybody in the community," Danny Holiva, Arts Council of Midland Executive Director said. "Kids and whoever wants to can do art projects and takeaways, and we, of course, have all of our visual artists, and everything's for purchase."

The celebration kicks off with the premier party at 7 p.m., a ticketed event, and the festival opens to the public on Saturday and runs over the weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more visit acmidland.org.