33-year-old Midland man sentenced to 35 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a young child

MIDLAND, Texas — According to a press release from the Midland County District Attorney's Office, 33-year-old Shayne Kendell Lindsey was sentenced to 35 years in prison by a Midland County jury late Friday.

Lindsey was charged with the offense of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

After hearing evidence for most of the week, the jury found Lindsey guilty on Friday afternoon after deliberations. After more evidence was presented during the punishment phase of the trial, that same jury deliberated before announcing the verdict of 35 years in prison.

The evidence presented showed that Lindsey committed acts of sexual abuse on multiple occasions against a 9-year-old female relative leading up to 2018, when the victim made an outcry that led to a Midland Police Department investigation.

After the investigation, including an interview at the Midland Children's Advocacy Center where the victim was able to describe the acts in graphic detail, Lindsey was arrested.

Among the evidence in the case was a partial confession made by Lindsey during the investigation.