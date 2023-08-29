32nd annual AIRSHO to be held at the Midland International Air and Space Port in September

While the show will be on September 9th and 10th, there was a Media Day on Tuesday morning describing what to expect in September.

MIDLAND, Texas — The 32nd annual AIRSHO 2023 will take place on September 9th and 10th Midland International Air and Space Port.

Presented by the High Sky Wing CAF and the Midland Army Airfield Museum the AIRSHO 2023 will feature MiG-17 F fighter Jets with a three-ship performance, the P-40 Warhawk will be a featured fighter plane from World War II, and the B-25 Devil Dog as the featured bomber. Other airplanes from the CAF’s “Ghost Squadron” will fly, including formation demonstrations by the High Sky Wing. Also performing will be the incredible “Home Wrecker” jet truck, Mike “Spanky” Gallaway in his Extra 300 high performance aerobatic airplane, and Matt Younkin in his amazing Beech 18 aerobatic aircraft. Many others are scheduled to appear. Rides in several airplanes will be available for a fee after the show.

Other attractions include the Chevron STEM Zone, living history reenactors, TradeSho, inflatables in the Kid’s Zone, and a CarSho and Shine. AIRSHO tickets this year are $10 ages 14 & up, $5.00 kids ages 6-13, free for ages 5 & under. Tickets are available online at www.AIRSHO.org. Specialty seating and premium parking are also available online.

For more information about AIRSHO, contact AIRSHO Director Linebarger at 432-528-0997, or 432-254-6182, or AIRSHO Public Information Officer Bill Coombes at 432-894-3129.