ODESSA, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating an in-custody death from Friday morning.

Police say they responded to 52nd street and Bonham just before 7 a.m.

That man, 32-year-old William Cody Campbell, of Odessa.

He was placed into emergency protective custody and transported to Medical Center Hospital.

He died 3 hours later.

Odessa Police is conducting and internal investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.