MIDLAND, Texas — It's been 32 years since Jessica McCLure fell down a well in Midland, Texas.

McClure, who became known as "Baby Jessica", fell into the abandoned well the morning of October 14, 187. She dropped over 20 feet before becoming stuck.

Rescue workers, volunteers and more came together, working tirelessly to rescue the 18-month-old.

The well is now closed off with a message, "For Jessica with love, from all of us".

McClure was left with a scar on her head and a reconstructed foot. She is now in her 30s and lives a quiet life with her family.

