3:11 Ministries accepting applications for 'Perfect PROMise' program

The program provides prom dresses for girls in need.

MIDLAND, Texas — Prom night is an important time in the lives of many teens, and one nonprofit is making sure all girls get to feel like a queen.

3:11 Ministries is still accepting applications for its annual "Perfect PROMise" program, which is in its eighth year.

The local organization gives away free prom dresses, shoes and other accessories to girls who can't afford it otherwise.

Thanks to donations and volunteers, high schoolers in the area can sign up to pick out a dress that suits them.

If you or someone you know needs a dress for prom, you can still sign up for appointments on several Wednesdays and Saturdays between March 4 and April 12.

To sign up, you can click or tap here . One parent or guardian is allowed to accompany girls to their appointment.

If you would like to help, you can sign up to be a "Fairy Godmother" and help these young ladies find the perfect dress.