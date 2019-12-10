MIDLAND, Texas — Senior Link Midland is holding the 29th Annual Texas Size Garage Sale from October 12 through 14 at 407 E. Scharbauer Drive.

Numerous vendors will be available for shoppers to look through their toys, furniture, clothes, Christmas decorations and more.

Kellijo Lathram, a volunteer with the Texas Sized Garage Sale, helps people navigate through the aisles while motivating them to spend more for a good cause.

"I'm one of the bag ladies, there's two of us on Friday but every seven dollars spent here feeds one person one meal, so its important to me that we get as many people in here buying as much as they can so that we can feed the people in the Midland area," said Lathram.

The Texas-sized garage sale has been feeding the Midland area through Meals on Wheels for 30 years now and Kellijo has been a volunteer for eight of those.

"There would be so many people and I personally know people who use the Meals on Wheels who wouldn't eat, this way they get a meal and we are part of that we are part of providing that for these people," said Lathram.

"I will be here every year the Lord lets me be here," said Lathram.

Sunday is the last day of the sale. They will be open from 2 to 5 p.m.

Texas Size Garage Sale It was a fun day with fabulous volunteers who help make it possible!

Sunday is also a 50% off sales day.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit Meals on Wheels and Homebound Services for the elderly and disabled in Midland. For more information on Senior Link Midland click here.

