Burnet Elementary staff members placed on leave after allegations of corporal punishment

The leave comes after allegations of corporal punishment administered by the staff members.

MIDLAND, Texas — Three staff members from Burnet Elementary School have been placed on administrative leave after one teacher caught another one giving out corporal punishment to their students.

MISD learned of the allegations late Tuesday night and placed the teachers on administrative leave the next day.

An investigation was immediately launched into the allegations.

When reached out for comment, MISD released a statement calling the alleged behavior “unacceptable” and the teachers will be on leave until the investigation is over.

The full statement reads as follows:

Three staff members have been placed on administrative leave from Burnet Elementary School following allegations of corporal punishment. The district learned of the allegations late Tuesday night and immediately launched investigations which led to the staff members being placed on leave Wednesday. The staff members will remain on leave until investigations are concluded.

The alleged behavior is unacceptable and has no place in our school system. Midland ISD is committed to fully investigating the allegations and aiding investigation by relevant authorities.

Jessica Ochoa is a parent whose child has special needs. She says he would come home from school with bruises, allegedly from his teachers. Ochoa didn’t think much of it until a phone call from the school principal on Wednesday.

She is hoping that change will come from this investigation.