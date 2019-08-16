LEA COUNTY, N.M. — Three people are dead following a crash on State Road 18 in Lea County.

New Mexico State Police responded to the crash at around 10:45 p.m. on August 15. The accident was at mile post 41, in between Hobbs and Eunice.

Investigators determined a 2009 Nissan Altima, carrying two people, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of SR 18.

The Altima collided head on with a 2017 Chrysler 300, driven by Linda Sandoval, 36, of Hobbs.

Sandoval and the driver of the Altima, Travis Wheeler, 27, were pronounced dead at the scene. Wheeler was from Leesville, Louisiana.

The passenger of the Altima, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash is still under investigation but officers believe alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash.

RELATED: California man charged over video taping in women's restroom

RELATED: Dale Earnhardt Jr injured in plane crash in Elizabethton