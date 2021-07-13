3 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Gaines County

DPS reports that a Ford Expedition hit a Chevrolet pickup towing a trailer head on.

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that three people were killed and one was injured in a 2-vehicle crash on County Road 211, 6.5 miles south of Denver City, around 2:45 p.m. on Monday.

According to DPS, Laura Marin, 40, of Denver City, was driving a 2003 Ford Expedition north on County Road 211 with passengers Rosalva Marin, 64, of Denver City and Alexis Zamarippa, 16, of Seminole.

William Dyck, 29, of Seminole was driving a 2020 Chevrolet 2500 pickup towing a trailer south on County Road 211.

The Expedition entered the lane the pickup was driving in and hit it head on.

Laura and Rosalva Marin were pronounced dead at the scene. Zamarippa was pronounced dead at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock.

Dyck was taken to Yoakum County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.