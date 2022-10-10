Residents get in the Halloween spirit at 2nd annual West Texas Fear Fest

This year's West Texas Fear Fest had 40 vendors, kids zone, live music, a haunted maze and much more.

MIDLAND, Texas — Witches, clowns, fairies and other spooky creatures were all out at Rolling 7's Ranch, but don't worry you didn't miss Halloween just yet.

These ghouls and goblins are just only getting in the Halloween spirit at the 2nd Annual West Texas Fear Fest.

"We just wanted something that people could go to and get a kickstart on Halloween," said Kristen Way, one organizer of Fear Fest.

This fest has face painting, kid zones, food and around 40 vendors.

"We range from jewelry to crystals to art to bath bombs we have a wide variety here custom clothing," Way said. "It’s a collective of artists vendors, DJs, bands just a bunch of activities. We have haunted maze and fear factor. Just something to bring the community together."

For those wanting to get a spooky tattoo, there's even a station for that.

"We really wanted something that was different and unique for the community," Way said. "We’re working with nonprofits and donating to them."

Once the moon comes out and the clock strikes 9:00 p.m. Fear Fest becomes an adult-only zone until 2:00 a.m.

"We wanted to do that since during the Halloween season and the weekend before you know a lot of parents are doing stuff with their kids rather than have somewhere they can have fun dance and relax," Way said.

This was a pretty fearful festival, for those dying to have a good time.