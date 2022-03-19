2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Gardendale

Two other earthquakes hit near Mentone Friday.

GARDENDALE, Texas — The United States Geological Survey is reporting that a magnitude 2.9 earthquake shook the Gardendale area at 7:40 a.m. Saturday.

The quake struck a little over three miles south-southeast of Gardendale at a depth of just over 4 miles.

This isn't the first earthquake to hit West Texas lately, after two of them occurred near Mentone Friday.

The first quake near Mentone hit around 6:19 p.m. and was a 3.1. Then the second quake, a 2.5, hit just before 6:42 p.m.