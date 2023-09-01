28-year-old Odessan dies in Ector County crash

James Rodney Porter lost control of his car, causing him to roll over several times.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — According to a Texas DPS press release, 28-year-old James Rodney Porter of Odessa has died in a two vehicle crash.

At 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning, 33-year-old Pedro Norman Mercado's Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on SH 158, followed by Porter's car.

Porter's car was attempting to pass Mercado in a no-passing zone with not enough clearance. He tried to swerve in front of Mercado to avoid oncoming traffic. Porter hit Mercado, causing Porter to lose control. Porter's car rolled over multiple times, and Porter was ejected.