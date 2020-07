USGS reported an earthquake Midland striking 10 miles away from Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — USGS is reporting a 2.6 earthquake striking near Midland Monday morning.

The quake registered at 11:09 a.m. and reached a depth of 5 kilometers.

According to USGS, the quake is registered as being 16 kilometers away from Midland but actually hit near the line between Midland and Martin Counties.

No other information is listed on the quake at this time. You can find the information here when more becomes available.