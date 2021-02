2,500 sea turtles are currently being housed at a local non-profit in South Padre.

TEXAS, USA — Sea Turtles are being rescued from freezing temperatures in South Padre by volunteers.

Over 2,500 sea turtles are currently being housed at local non-profits and the South Padre Convention Center.

Turtles are cold-blooded. This means that when temperatures drop, this can caused them to freeze or be stunned.

They would be left to float in the water and wash up on shore.