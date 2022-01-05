25 undocumented migrants rescued from locked trailer in cold weather

The migrants were found abandoned in the trailer with no way to get out and no heat.

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas — Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Sierra Blanca Station rescued 25 undocumented migrants abandoned in a locked trailer on Wednesday.

The migrants had no way to escape the trailer and no heat in the cold weather. Agents reported that the low temperatures left many of the individuals shivering, with some in tears.

Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin said these extreme rescues show how little smugglers care about the safety of the migrants.

“There have been significant rescues as of late by our agents where individuals were left in hazardous conditions and required immediate medical attention,” McGoffin said. “Transnational criminal organizations have no concern for humanity, they continually place lives in danger.”