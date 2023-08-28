24-year-old Laredo man runs through a stop sign and dies in a crash in Midland County

Antonio Rogelio Martinez, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Aug. 26.

MIDLAND, Texas — Antonio Rogelio Martinez, 24, of Laredo has died in a crash on Aug. 26 in Midland.

Martinez was traveling westbound in a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta on County Road 54 and Arnulfo Gonzalez, 48, was going northbound in a 2018 Chevrolet 3500 on FM 1788.

Martinez disregarded the stop sign at the intersection of CR 54 and FM 1788 then traveled into the intersection and struck Gonzalez.