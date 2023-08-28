24-year-old Laredo man runs through a stop sign and dies in a crash in Midland County

MIDLAND, Texas — Antonio Rogelio Martinez, 24, of Laredo has died in a crash on Aug. 26 in Midland.
Martinez was traveling westbound in a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta on County Road 54 and Arnulfo Gonzalez, 48, was going northbound in a 2018 Chevrolet 3500 on FM 1788.
Martinez disregarded the stop sign at the intersection of CR 54 and FM 1788 then traveled into the intersection and struck Gonzalez.
Gonzalez did get injured in the crash but was treated for his injuries at Midland Memorial Hospital. Gonzalez has now been released from MMH.