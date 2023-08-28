23-year-old Midland woman dies crossing the street

Elizabeth G. Ramirez, 23, passed away in Lubbock hospital Saturday after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.

MIDLAND, Texas — Elizabeth G. Ramirez, 23, was struck by a vehicle on Friday, Aug. 18, in the center eastbound lane while crossing between Godfrey St. and Tarleston St. of W. Wadley Ave.

After the accident on a Friday morning at 12:15 a.m., she was transported to Lubbock hospital by Midland FD after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

On Aug. 26, Ramirez succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident and passed away at the hospital.

There have been no reports of what happened to the driver who struck Ramirez.