22nd Annual Empty Bowls Event to be held on January 28

The event will take place at the Midland College McCormick Gallery from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — West Texas Food Bank will be holding its annual Empty Bowls event on January 28.

This will be the 22nd year for this event and it will be held at the Midland College McCormick Gallery from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The tickets will be $15 per bowl, and tables of eight will be available with a $500 donation. This will allow the table to have the pick of the kiln bowls.

Some of the bowls were made by Midland College, Odessa College, UTPB, Boys and Girls Club of the Permian Basin, Trinity School of Midland and UTPB STEM Academy.