MIDLAND, Texas — The 21st annual Ride tor Remember was held in West Texas Monday.
The event started at the Permian Basin Vietnam Memorial in Midland at 9:00 a.m.
Hundreds of bikers participated, and dozens more people gathered to spectate.
The event started with a ceremony honoring local gold star families as they placed wreaths for their lost loved ones.
Several speakers also took the stage to thank attendees for coming out despite current COVID-19 concerns, and honoring all of the U.S. soldiers that made the ultimate sacrifice.
After the ceremony, the bikers rode around the memorial and proceeded on a ride through Midland, Odessa, and Andrews.
