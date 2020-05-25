MIDLAND, Texas — The 21st annual Ride tor Remember was held in West Texas Monday.

The event started at the Permian Basin Vietnam Memorial in Midland at 9:00 a.m.

Hundreds of bikers participated, and dozens more people gathered to spectate.

The event started with a ceremony honoring local gold star families as they placed wreaths for their lost loved ones.

Several speakers also took the stage to thank attendees for coming out despite current COVID-19 concerns, and honoring all of the U.S. soldiers that made the ultimate sacrifice.

After the ceremony, the bikers rode around the memorial and proceeded on a ride through Midland, Odessa, and Andrews.

RELATED: President Trump honors fallen soldiers on Memorial Day in twin events

RELATED: Ride to Remember gathers bikers from across the Basin

RELATED: Permian Basin Ride to Remember honors fallen soldiers