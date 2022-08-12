20th annual Bustin' Clay for United Way sporting clay shoot event to take place on August 19

This event is sponsored by XTO Energy and open to the public.

MIDLAND, Texas — The 20th annual Bustin' Clay for United Way sporting clay shoot will be taking place on August 19 at 7:00 a.m.

The event has become the largest fundraising event for the United Way of Midland. This year, the event is sponsored by XTO Energy and open to the public.

Tickets are $200 per a shooter. This includes breakfast, lunch, shooting and door prizes. At least 1 in 6 participants will win a door prize, and there will also be prize boards and raffle tickets.