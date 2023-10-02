2023 Domestic Violence Awareness Month Launch to take place on Oct. 3

ODESSA, Texas — The Crisis Center of West Texas and Safe Place of the Permian Basin will be holding their 2023 Domestic Violence Awareness Month Launch on Oct. 3.

The event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Noel Heritage Plaza. There will be local guest speakers and light refreshments at the event. People can also join Ector County domestic violence agencies in honoring the lives of those who have either been effected or lost by domestic violence.