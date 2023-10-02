x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2023 Domestic Violence Awareness Month Launch to take place on Oct. 3

The event will take place at the Noel Heritage Plaza from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Credit: Crisis Center of West Texas Facebook

ODESSA, Texas — The Crisis Center of West Texas and Safe Place of the Permian Basin will be holding their 2023 Domestic Violence Awareness Month Launch on Oct. 3. 

The event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Noel Heritage Plaza. There will be local guest speakers and light refreshments at the event. People can also join Ector County domestic violence agencies in honoring the lives of those who have either been effected or lost by domestic violence. 

People are asked to wear purple to the event to support the survivors. For more information, people can click here

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

What it's like competing in e-sports.

Before You Leave, Check This Out