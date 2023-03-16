2023 City of Fort Stockton Spring Cleanup Event to begin on March 20

The event will last until April 2 and for more information, people can contact the Public Works Office at 432-336-3092.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The City of Fort Stockton will be hosting a cleanup event from March 20, 2023 to April 2, 2023.

For residential customers that have a current utility bill and a valid form of identification, they will be allowed up to two loads to dispose of bulky items at the City Landfill during this time period. These items must be brought at the landfill located at 3400 Stone Road between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Bulky items that will be valid include tree limbs, wood, scrap metal, furniture, appliances, and tires. All items brought to the landfill must be separated before arriving. Items that will not be accepted include junked vehicles, oil filters, batteries, petroleum products, and medical waste. Some of the other items can be seen on the City of Fort Stockton Facebook page.