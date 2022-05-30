Riders across the Permian Basin honor those who gave their all this Memorial Day

"We wouldn't be standing here today if it wasn't for the veterans."

ANDREWS, Texas — Families, first responders and veterans lined the streets of Midland, Odessa and Andrews to cheer on the Ride to Remember .

The event is just one small reminder of the men and women who put their life on the line for our country.

"We wouldn't be standing here today if it wasn't for the veterans," said Rusty Stewart, Andrews County Sheriff.

Hundreds took to the roads for the ride Monday.

"A lot of veterans get together along with motorcycle clubs, they put this on, they start in Midland, go through Odessa and end up here in Andrews at our memorial park," said Sheriff Stewart.

At the memorial park tributes were made, for the veterans that are still here and the ones that were lost.

"Thanks to Andrews for inviting us and letting us know about this and holding this and bringing up my father after 20 years, I mean it's amazing that he's still touching lives today. I mean I know he touched ours but we're his immediate family, but to know that there's people and strangers out there that know of him, it's amazing," said Jessica Rodriguez.

Rodriguez lost her father, Sgt. Jaime Rodriguez, who was a part of the Andrews Police Department, the Alpine Police Department and a drug task force.

Sgt. Rodriguez was killed in the line of duty while conducting a drug search. Rodriguez was honored with a plaque for his service at the Andrews County Veterans Memorial today.

"In Andrews we've lost a lot of kids here that were well known, they gave the ultimate sacrifice, they laid down their lives so we can have the freedoms we have today," said Sheriff Stewart.

You can be sure here in West Texas, they will never be forgotten.

"We need to keep our veterans' memories alive, people need to understand that people sacrificed for their freedoms," said Andrews Chief of Police Ronny McCarver.

"The Permian Basin, they obviously support their vets, their law enforcement, more so than probably any other region in Texas" said Mary Raines, part of the Andrews Chamber of Commerce.