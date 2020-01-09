2020 is first time local Midland pizzerias have shortages and limits on pork toppings

"Pepperoni like I said, it was the main concern, but the Canadian bacon has been an issue (too)," Brian Nunez, Palio's Pizza Cafe owner said.

MIDLAND, Texas — Local Midland pizza places aren't able to bite into their pepperoni or Canadian bacon supply like they used to.

Lately, traditional pepperoni pizzas are getting harder to come by here in West Texas.

That's because manufacturers and distributors are limiting delivery.

"We used to buy extra just in case and now they keep us down to 1 per order," Brian Nunez, Palio's Pizza Cafe owner said.

And why would they do that you may ask?

It all boils down to a lack of workers up the food chain.

Meaning the pepperoni prep is slower.

One local meat distributor said it's because these employees are scared to go back to work, are sick, or they're making more money living off of unemployment.

Palio's pizza said they've run out of pepperoni a handful of times in the last 2 weeks.

And Cane d'Oro ran out of Canadian bacon last week.

As a result, they're forced to give customers other recommendations.

"We just suggest some other toppings or possibly some of our specialty pizzas that don't contain pepperoni and people have been happy to try other stuff," Teri Kilani, Cane d'Oro pizza owner said.

But to make things worse, the price has surged.

Because manufacturers are paying overtime to the employees they have left to get the job done.

"The price has changed for sure. We were originally paying $2.70, $2.75 a pound and now it jumped up to I think $3.60 and the pepperoni we're shooting about $3.75 a pound versus $2.50," Nunez said.

And all these chefs can do is let this problem cook it's way out of the oven.