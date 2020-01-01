MIDLAND, Texas — It's 2020, a new year, new stories.

From a massive hail storm to a twitter famous duck then a mobile mass shooting, a lot has happened in 2019.

Let's take a look back on what occurred in our community.

January

January 9, a phenomenon of lights appeared over the Permian Basin.

Strange lights over Midland

It left many posting on social media of photos and wondering about the science behind this spectacle.





March

March 5, Officer Nathan Heidelberg died after being shot on duty. He was responding to a panic alarm with another officer when he was injured. Heidelberg later passed away at Midland Memorial Hosptial.

Officer Heidelberg (Source: Midland Police Department)

Midland Police Department

The community showered his police cruiser with flowers and condolences.

April

A video on twitter by the Midland College baseball team and a duck named Keister broke the internet.





In April, the Permian Basin experienced crazy hail storms.

Permian Basin Hail Brennon Evjen compares hail in Seminole to a quarter. West Midland off of Thomason and Loop 250. Golf ball size hail produced by severe storm passing east through Seminole.





May

May 21, a Midland County patrol car attempted to cross a railroad track when it collided with a train. The intersection of the incident was at Country Road 1250 and Highway 80 in Midland County. The deputy suffered minor injuries during the collision.

On May 25, Sheriff Gary Painter passed away at age 72. He served in the U.S Marine Core, did two tours in Vietnam and served as Midland County Sherrif for 34 years.





July

Angelica Garica, 36, was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxicated manslaughter of 6-year-old twin girls. Garica was driving east on Highway 80 in Odessa when she drove through a barricade and hit the twin girls before she ran into a large trailer.

August

At 90-years-old, Betty Lou Pearson still owns and runs a bar in Big Spring. She's known to many as a town legend, running Lou's bar since 1960. Beer isn't the only thing Betty Lou is serving her customers. One could say she's one tough cookie.

In August, a giant beehive filled with thousands of European honey bees weighing around 90lbs had Midland stunned.

On August 31, Midland and Odessa changed forever. A mobile mass shooting spree across several locations ended with seven people dead and a dozen others injured.

September

A string of shootings happened in Ector County from September 24 through 26. Troy Lee Wilson, 37, was charged with evading arrest and suspect of murder.

October

October 7, a Midland local, Matt New, auditioned on The Voice. New made three of the judges turn around and the community of Midland cheered him on during his time on the show.

November

November 5, sparked the beginning of the Midland ISD bond debacle. The bond of $569 million to renovate schools and build two new high schools first passed but then failed by 25 votes. Then a recount found a discrepancy of 836 ballots plus an additional ballot box. The MISD Bond election caused an uproar with voters.

UT Permian Basin sophomore linebacker, John O’Kelley intercepted the ball from Texas A&M Kingsville and was on his way to score until he passed the ball to senior Chris Hoad to score a touchdown for his last game.

November 21, Midland Fire Department responded to an explosion located on Farm-to-Market 307 just east of Fairgrounds. According to the City of Midland, an Engine 3 fire truck was set up for a fire attack on a hot oiler when the oiler had a hose rupture. This caused fuel to roll on the ground towards Engine 3.