ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa has selected the winning floats of the 2019 Parade of Lights.

Winners will be formally awarded at the Odessa City Council meeting at 6 p.m. on January 4.

Commercial Business Entry Division:

1st: American Eagle LLC, score of 150/150

2nd: Four Seasons Plumbing llc, score of 135.84/150

3rd: UNO HotShot Services, score of 132.95/150

Community Organization Entry Division:

1st: OCTECHS S.P.I.R.I.T. Club, score of 140.4/150

2nd: GOPB T.L. Booth Head Start, score of 131/150

3rd: OHS Bronchette Booster Club, score of 129.85/150

School Entry Division:

1st: Giants Football Team, score of 109.15/150

2nd: F. C. Whitiker Head Start, score of 106.45/150

3rd: Ector College Prep Cheerleaders, 106.39/150

Individual/Family Entry Division:

1st: Chris and Liz Munoz, score of 139.37/150

Mayor’s Award Winner:

American Eagle LLC, score of 90/90