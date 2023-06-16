2 young people recovering after being involved in Midland ATV crash

The girls were airlifted to Lubbock for care.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — After being involved in a crash involving a truck and an all-terrain vehicle Sunday night , two young girls are on their way to recovery.

The crash happened between the intersection of Barber Street and Elm Avenue. The girls' father was taking them on an ATV ride after getting home from watching "The Little Mermaid."

Rosalva Reyes, the mother and wife of those involved, then got news from neighbors that nobody wants to hear — her husband and kids were in an accident.

“My husband said that he couldn’t hear traffic coming," Reyes said. "So when he pulled out, the truck, from my neighbors, they said, that he accelerated the gas and t-boned them, he hit them as they were coming out.”

Police eventually responded to the scene and ambulances got everyone to Midland Memorial Hospital.

But it soon became evident that more help was going to be needed, which is when the girls were airlifted to UMC Children's Hospital in Lubbock.

“Those doctors, as soon as they walked into that trauma room, they got all of these doctors and they did everything," Reyes said. "They calmed them down, they talked to them, it was like, a whole team of maybe about 30 people all around in those rooms."

While Reyes' husband is doing alright, both daughters needed further treatment. The oldest, a 10-year-old, is already starting to feel better.

"My 10-year-old, she’s already at home with her dad and with her stepmom," Reyes said. "She is safe with just a minor fracture on her arm and a minor fracture on her skull.”

The younger one, an 8-year-old, needed more attention. But doctors and nurses were able to get her feeling better thanks to immediate attention and treatment.

“My other daughter, she is here in the hospital, but she's walking and she's talking," Reyes said. "She has a couple of cuts here and there, but the main thing she has is just a broken arm, but she's about to be discharged either today or tomorrow."

The entire family is thankful for the staff at the children's hospital for their swift action and help with the family.