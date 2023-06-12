2 young people airlifted to Lubbock after Midland truck-ATV crash

The driver of the truck, who was alone in the vehicle, was not injured.

MIDLAND, Texas — Two juveniles were airlifted from Midland to a hospital in Lubbock after a wreck between a truck and an all-terrain vehicle.

According to a city of Midland spokesperson, on Sunday at approximately 9:23 p.m., officers with the Midland Police Department Traffic Division responded to the accident, which happened in the 2100 block of Barber Street.

The initial investigation revealed that a Ford F350 pickup was driving northbound on Barber Street. At the same time, a Yamaha ATV occupied by two juveniles and a 27-year old was driving eastbound in the alley of the 300 block of Elm Avenue.

When the ATV tried to cross Barber Street, the two vehicles crashed into each other.

All three occupants of the ATV were transported to a hospital, with the two juveniles being airlifted to a Lubbock hospital with life-threatening injuries.

