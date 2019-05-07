MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One Midlander is dead following a two vehicle accident in Midland County.

According to DPS, the accident happened at 6:25 a.m. on July 5 on State Highway 349 and County Road 140.

Rene Guadalupe Carrillo Mata, 26 was a passenger of a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup traveling northbound on SH 349.

The driver of the pickup attempted to turn left onto CR 140 and failed to yield right-of-way to a 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.

The driver and second passenger were taken to Midland Memorial hospital but were treated and released. The four occupants of the Dodge suffered non-incapacitating injuries and are in stable condition at Midland Memorial Hospital, though one has since been released.

Mata was pronounced dead at the scene. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The accident is still under investigation.