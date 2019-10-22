LOVING COUNTY, Texas — Two men are dead following a three-vehicle accident just east of Mentone.

The accident took place on State Highway 302 at 10:30 p.m. on October 17.

According to DPS James Martin, 40, from Oro Valley Arizona was driving a Ford F-150 eastbound on SH 302. James Smith,43, of McLean, Texas was also in the vehicle.

Two truck-tractors towing semi-trailers were traveling westbound on SH 302.

DPS reports the Ford entered the westbound lane and struck both of the semi-trucks.

Both Martin and Smith were pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown if either man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Neither of the semi-truck drivers were injured.