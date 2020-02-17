REEVES COUNTY, Texas — Two Californians are dead following a crash in Reeves County.

DPS reports the crash took place at noon on February 15.

Xiaojun Zhou, 53, and Tiezan Wang, 54, were driving east on IH-20 when their Honda Accord struck a guardrail and crossed the center median.

The Accord then collided with a Kenworth truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer.

The driver of the semi-truck suffered non-incapacitating injuries and was taken to Reeves County Hospital. The passenger was not injured.

Both Zhou and Wang were pronounced dead at the scene.

