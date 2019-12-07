MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead following a two-vehicle accident in Martin County.

The accident took place just before midnight the evening of July 10 in I-20, about 2 miles east of Stanton.

Miguel Castillo-Gallegos, 24, of Palestine was driving a 2017 GMC Denali pick-up west on the inside lane of I-20.

Cody Lassiter, 25, of Waynseboro, Mississippi was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe east in the westbound lane of I-20 and collided with Castillo-Gallegos head-on.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.