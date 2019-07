ANDREWS, Texas — Two people are dead following a head-on collision in Andrews County.

The crash occurred at around 10:18 a.m. on July 20.

Matthew Cline, 33, from Eunice, New MExico was driving a 1991 Mazda Miata east on FM 176.

Peter Tremblay, 54, of Katy, Texas was driving westbound on FM 176.

According to DPS, Cline crossed the center stripe of the road and crashed into Tremblay's vehicle head on. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.