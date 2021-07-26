2 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas —
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Ector County around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The two drivers have been identified as Gilberto Uresti, 68, of Horizon City and Jose A. Alonso-Montelongo, 58, of Del Rio.
According to DPS, Uresti and Montelongo were driving 18-wheelers pulling trailers in opposite directions on State Highway 302, 17 miles east of Kermit.
The trucks crashed head-on in a construction zone and both caught on fire.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by the Ector County Medical Examiner.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.