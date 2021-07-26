2 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Ector County

DPS reports two 18-wheelers pulling trailers hit each other head-on.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Ector County around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The two drivers have been identified as Gilberto Uresti, 68, of Horizon City and Jose A. Alonso-Montelongo, 58, of Del Rio.

According to DPS, Uresti and Montelongo were driving 18-wheelers pulling trailers in opposite directions on State Highway 302, 17 miles east of Kermit.

The trucks crashed head-on in a construction zone and both caught on fire.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by the Ector County Medical Examiner.