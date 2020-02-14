WARD COUNTY, Texas — Two people were killed and four more were injured in a crash just outside of Barstow Monday morning.

Just before 7:30, Horacio Acosta-Ramirez, 37, from El Paso was driving west on BI-20. Rene M. Cruz, 55, was a passenger of the Nissan Titan.

A Ford F-250, driven by Matthew McKenzie, 22, was traveling east on BI-20 when DPS says he fell asleep and crossed the center stripe.

The two vehicles collided head-on.

Acosta-Ramirez and Cruz were both pronounced dead at the scene.

McKenzie and three passengers of the truck were taken to local hospitals with non-incapacitating injuries.

