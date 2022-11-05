2 dead after SUV crashes and falls onto train tracks, gets hit by train

Police said they originally received calls that the SUV was erratically being driven causing drivers to have to go into the shoulder.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were killed Friday evening after their SUV flew off of an embankment, landed on train tracks, then got hit by a train in San Antonio, officials say.

San Antonio Police said they originally received a call that a black Land Rover was driving erratically causing people to drive into the shoulder on I-35.

Moments later, another call was made to 911 to report the vehicle had crashed. Police said they were told that the SUV hit a guardrail on I-37 S and Loop 1604, continued down into a grassy area and then fell off a nearby embankment.

The SUV then came to a rest on train tracks, but a train came and hit the SUV killing two people inside.

The identities of the two people in the SUV were not yet released.

