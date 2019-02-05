ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead following a two-vehicle accident in Ector County on May 1.

DPS is reporting that Joseph Payne, 26, of Mineral Wells, Texas was driving a 2002 Toyota Avalon. In the vehicle was also Hunter Miller, 21, of Odessa and Magen Cantrell, 22 of Odessa.

The Avalon was traveling west in the right lane of FM 3472 at 11:48 a.m. Another vehicle, a Cadillac holding two passengers, was also traveling west in the left lane of FM 3472.

Payne decided to change lanes when it was not safe and struck the Cadillac. Payne lost control, rolled and struck a unity pole.

Payne, Miller and the two passengers of the Cadillac were taken to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, where Miller and Payne were pronounced dead. The other two suffered non-incapacitating injuries.

Cantrell was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock with incapacitating injuries.