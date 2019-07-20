Just this April, 19-year-old Laurel Utsman from Midland had a goal to flip a 1965 Shasta Compact trailer and sell handpicked vintage clothing from it. And in less than a month, that's exactly what she did.

"I came home from school and was just determined to accomplish this dream that I had. So I found a trailer in San Angelo and brought it back here and immediately started to gut and restore it," said Utsman.

She felt this transformation was necessary to match her vision of her new portable boutique she's named, 'Hitch Vintage.'

"I feel so terrible for saying this because I'm a sucker for original items and the original state that it was made in and it was all original on the inside, but it was so ugly and so 60 's, 70's burnt orange fabric. It was in okay condition, but that wasn't my vision," said Utsman.

So what is the Hitch Vintage style?

"I'd like to say this is kind of like a modern south western because I love mid-century modern. But with my style I lean towards more of the denim. I think your environment kind of influences what you lean towards in your style and I grew up in the southwest. I also love Utah and Arizona," said Utsman.

Utsman is attracted to this style, but also finds joy in searching for the perfect clothing to match her vibe.

"It's just the thrill of the hunt I think, and it's so fun like finding the item and you know nothing about it and then going home and researching about it, and you find it's like this 1950's denim pant," said Utsman.

And if there's a certain fit you're trying to rock, she's a pro at finding that too.

"I love to work with people and they have a specific item that they're looking for, and I don't have it.. the hunt. It's all about the hunt. I love looking for it and I am determined to find it for them," said Utsman.

Utsman hopes that by fulfilling her passion, it inspires others to do the same.

"I'd like to continue this and continue selling from Etsy because I'll always have that passion of just finding the treasure and selling it to someone who will make good use of it. But I'm hoping to travel the world," said Utsman.